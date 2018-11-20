Video: Virgil van Dijk scores last-minute goal to book Nations League semi-final spot for Netherlands

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk struck in the 90th-minute to give Netherlands a place at next summer’s Nations League finals.

Van Dijk scored a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw against Germany last night. That point was enough to ensure the Dutch topped their group and qualified for the semi-finals at the expense of world champions France.

Netherlands were trailing 2-0 with five minutes to play, until Quincy Promes and Van Dijk turned it around.

You can see Van Dijk’s late goal and the rest of the action in the video below.