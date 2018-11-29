Video: Youngsters Smith Rowe and Willock on target as Arsenal beat Vorskla

Arsenal have topped their Europa League after a comfortable away win over Vorskla Poltava in Ukraine this evening.

Coach Unai Emery named an inexperienced side, but that didn’t have any negative impact on the performance.

Joe Willock scored his first senior goal for the club, while fellow youngster Emile Smith Rowe was also on the scoresheet.

One of the senior players in the team, midfielder Aaron Ramsey, scored the other goal from the penalty spot in a 0-3 away win.

You can see all three goals and other highlights in the video below.