Xherdan Shaqiri out of Liverpool’s trip to Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will not travel with the squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Reds boss said he had decided to leave Shaqiri at home rather than create a political incident that could take attention away from the game.

Shaqiri’s Kosovan-Albanian heritage was expected to see him targeted by the Serbian club’s supporters.

Klopp has opted to remove that element from the fixture.

Speaking this morning, he told Liverpool’s in-house media team: “It’s a situation where we will go to the fantastic city of Belgrade as a football team to play football.

“We have heard and read the speculation and talk about what kind of reception Shaq would receive and although we have no idea what would happen, we want to go there and be focused 100 per cent on football and not have to think about anything else, that’s all.

“We are Liverpool FC, a big club, a football team but we don’t have any message further than that. We have no political message, absolutely not. We want the focus to be on a great game of football, free from anything else.

“We are keen to be respectful and keen to avoid any distractions that would take focus away from a 90-minute-plus contest that is important for football and only football. So for that reason, Shaq is not involved and he accepts and understands this. Shaq is our player, we love him, and he will play for us a lot of times, but not on Tuesday.

“I have heard so many wonderful things about the city of Belgrade, and the country of Serbia as a whole, from friends and colleagues who’ve visited before, so now I’m really looking forward to taking Liverpool there for a great game of Champions League football.”

Despite Klopp’s proclamations that the decision is not a political one, it is likely to be viewed as that in some quarters.

If Shaqiri’s absence is intended to take some of the sting out of the occasion, the Reds will have to hope that the selection decision isn’t viewed as a slight that riles Red Star and their fans.

Perhaps a ‘minor knock’ would have been an easier route out of the game for Shaqiri.