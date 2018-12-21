Alexis Sanchez denies winning a £20,000 bet that Jose Mourinho would be sacked

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has denied betting that manager Jose Mourinho would be sacked.

A report in The Sun claims that Chilean had posted on a WhatsApp group claiming he was owed £20,000 in winnings after wagering with his team-mate Marcos Rojo that Mourinho would lose his job.

The alleged message read: “I told you so! Patience is all it takes. Rojo you owe me £20k.”

But Sanchez today posted a photo of the tabloid newspaper’s backpage with the word ‘FALSE’ placed over the story about him.

In an accompanying tweet, he wrote: “This is FALSE!!! José gave me the chance to play for the best team in the world and I only have gratitude for him. We are a truly United team. We are MANCHESTER UNITED. Respect.

“I can’t wait to help the team !. Good luck tomorrow family!”

Sanchez is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and unavailable for tomorrow’s game at Cardiff City.