Antonio Valencia retained as Man Utd captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that right-back Antonio Valencia will be his captain.

The Ecuadorian veteran was handed the armband by Jose Mourinho last summer following Michael Carrick’s retirement.

He subsequently fell out with Mourinho and has also been hampered by injuries and illness this season, which have restricted him to just seven appearances so far this term.

But Solskjaer this morning confirmed his intention to retain the former Wigan Athletic man as his skipper.

He also indicated his intention to make the 33-year-old his first-choice right-back once he regains full fitness.

He told his pre-match press conference: “Antonio is the captain when he’s proper fit.

“When he’s playing, he’ll wear the armband. He’s going through a couple of tough sessions now to get him ready for the busy period coming up.

“When you look at him, there are not many more better right-backs going forward with his ability, so you’ll see him wearing his band.”

Goalkeeper David de Gea and full-back Ashley Young have worn the armband in Solskjaer’s first two matches in charge against Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

But it now appears unlikely that Solskjaer will give either player the captaincy on a permanent basis during his tenure until the end of the season.