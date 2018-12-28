Arsenal boss Unai Emery charged for Brighton bottle kick

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has been charged by the Football Association after kicking a water bottle at a Brighton & Hove Albion fan during the Boxing Day fixture between the two sides.

A frustrated Emery booted the bottle towards the end of the 1-1 draw. It went into the crowd and hit a Brighton fan.

He has now been charged with improper conduct by the FA.

Emery has until 6pm on January 2 to respond to the charge.

The Gunners boss spoke at length to the supporter who had been hit by the bottle immediately after the incident and again after the final whistle.

He also confirmed in his public comments after the game that he had apologised to the Seagulls fan over the incident.

Emery said: “I said to them I’m sorry.

“It wasn’t hard but it touched one supporter.”

And when he spoke at his press conference on Thursday, the Spaniard was keen to clarify that it was an accident and that he was not deliberately kicking the bottle at the Brighton supporters.

He said: “I kicked the bottle in frustration but not at the supporters, not with this intention. It’s circumstances. I apologised. I hope it’s the end of the matter, yes.”

