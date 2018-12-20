Arsenal investigating anti-Semitism during Spurs game

Arsenal are investigating alleged anti-Semitic behaviour by their supporters during last night’s Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners confirmed in a statement that they are aware of claims that some of their fans were involved in offensive chanting and gesturing during the 0-2 loss to their north London rivals.

Arsenal’s statement read: “We are aware and are currently investigating.

“We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings.”

The investigation is thought to relate to a video clip recorded and shared only by a Spurs fan that appears to show an Arsenal supporter making an anti-semitic gesture.

Another Arsenal supporter was allegedly ejected from the stadium during the game for singing about “gassing Jews”.

Spurs have a large Jewish fanbase. They were recently the target of anti-Semitic chanting from Chelsea supporters during the Blues’ Europa League game against Vidi in Hungary.

UEFA is currently investigating “alleged racist incidents” at that match and has promised to announce the results of its investigation in mid-January.

The Football Association has not yet indicated whether it is investigating any anti-Semitic incidents at the Emirates Stadium yesterday evening.