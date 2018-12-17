Arsenal man tweets in the wake of Southampton defeat
Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has posted on social media in the wake of yesterday’s loss to Southampton.
Lichtsteiner and his team-mates suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Saints at St Mary’s. The Switzerland international admitted it was not the result they had expected, which hints that a touch of complacency might have set in during their 22-match unbeaten run.
Writing on Twitter, Lichtsteiner said: “Not what we expected! But now lets keep calm and keep up the hard work!”
An 85th-minute header from striker Charlie Austin secured the points for the home side. Arsenal had twice fought back after falling behind earlier in the game.
Not what we expected! But now lets keep calm and keep up the hard work! #WeAreTheArsenal🔴 #COYG #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ExdrQeUVNh
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) December 16, 2018