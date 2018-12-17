Arsenal man tweets in the wake of Southampton defeat

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has posted on social media in the wake of yesterday’s loss to Southampton.

Lichtsteiner and his team-mates suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Saints at St Mary’s. The Switzerland international admitted it was not the result they had expected, which hints that a touch of complacency might have set in during their 22-match unbeaten run.

Writing on Twitter, Lichtsteiner said: “Not what we expected! But now lets keep calm and keep up the hard work!”

An 85th-minute header from striker Charlie Austin secured the points for the home side. Arsenal had twice fought back after falling behind earlier in the game.