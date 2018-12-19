Arsenal players look ahead to Spurs clash
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Midfielder Lucas Torreira – one of the Gunners’ heroes when they beat Spurs in the Premier League earlier this month – declared himself ready for the big match.
Ready for tomorrow’s north London derby.
Listo para el derby del norte de Londres.#Arsenal vs #Tottenham
#CarabaoCup #ComeOnGunners#LT11 pic.twitter.com/tXoFQ7oLJ5
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) December 18, 2018
Goalkeeper Emi Martinez urged a repeat of the derby victory at the start of December.
Lets do it again @Arsenal @Carabao_Cup #em26 pic.twitter.com/UP9neby0qD
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) December 18, 2018
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was picking out his footwear for the occasion.
What to choose?!♂️ #HereToCreate @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/uW2cKjcSOT
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) December 18, 2018