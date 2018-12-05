Arsenal’s Rob Holding stretchered off at Man Utd

Arsenal defender Rob Holding has been stretchered off with what looked like a serious knee injury during this evening’s Premier League game at Manchester United.

The 23-year-old was forced off shortly before half-time at Old Trafford and replaced by Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Holding left the field on a stretcher with his leg in a cast. He appeared to be in a great deal of pain and the fear will be that he has suffered ligament damage.

The former Bolton Wanderers player had been enjoying the best run of his Arsenal career to date and had been an impressive performer under Unai Emery this season.

You can see Holding being stretchered off in the photo below and receiving treatment prior to that in the photo above.