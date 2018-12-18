Carabao Cup Quarter-Final Preview: Arsenal vs Tottenham

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur face each other in the pick of the Carabao Cup quarter-final ties on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners emerged victorious when the two sides met in the Premier League earlier this month. On that occasion goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (two), Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira fired Unai Emery’s side to victory.

Everybody will now reassemble at the Emirates Stadium for another derby clash this week. Spurs will want revenge for the league defeat, while Arsenal need to bounce back from losing their 22-match unbeaten streak against Southampton last weekend.

Much will depend on how Emery and Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino decide to balance the squad rotation usually favoured in this competition with a desire to secure local bragging rights.

Arsenal vs Tottenham betting

The bookies have got their work cut out with this one. Derby’s are difficult to predict at the best of times, never mind when you don’t know how either side will line-up. Home advantage makes Arsenal the slightest of favourites at 8/5, with Spurs at 7/4. You could always use a

sportpesa bonus code if you’re looking for a bit more value.

Arsenal team news

Arenal have only faced lower league opposition so far in this competition, but Emery has fielded weakened teams featuring youngsters and fringe players, including Emile Smith Rowe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Carl Jenkinson and Julio Pleguezuelo.

Danny Welbeck has led the line in both ties to date, but is now sidelined with his long-term ankle injury.

Hector Bellerin (calf), Sead Kolasinac (calf), Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Rob Holding (ACL knee) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are all set to miss out.

Tottenham team news

Spurs had another derby, against West Ham United, in the previous round of this competition. On that occasion, he sprinkled regular starters among a second-string team. The likes of Fernando Llorente, Kyle Walker-Peters, and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga started against the Hammers.

Eric Dier (appendicitis) is out until January, while Jan Vertonghen (thigh) missed last weekend’s win over Burnley and is unlikely to play. Victor Wanyama (knee) and Mousa Dembele (ankle) are out, and Juan Foyth (hamstring), Serge Aurier (groin) and Davinson Sanchez (hamstring) are all doubts for this game.

Arsenal form

The Gunners saw their 22-match unbeaten run thwarted at St Mary’s last weekend. Charlie Austin’s 85th-minute header gave Southampton a 3-2 win. The 4-2 victory over Spurs at the start of the month will be fresh in the minds of the Arsenal players.

Tottenham form

The derby defeat was Spurs’ first loss since the start of October (and their first domestic loss since mid-September). They have bounced back with three Premier League wins and a draw at Barcelona in the Champions League, and will be buoyant after their last-gasp winner against Burnley last weekend.