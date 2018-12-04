Cesar Azpilicueta reacts to signing new contract

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has given his reaction to signing a new contract, which keeps him at Stamford Bridge until June 2022.

The Blues announced the Spain international’s new deal this afternoon.

Azpilicueta, aged 29, joined Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Marseille in 2012. He has made 298 appearances for the Londoners, winning two Premier League titles.

His new deal will take him into 10 seasons at Chelsea.

Writing on Twitter, Azpilicueta said: “Delighted to be a blue until 2022.

“Since I arrived in 2012, my desire has been always to give my best and fight for this club, and now more than ever, I feel the responsibility to bring more success to this family.

“WE WILL KEEP THE BLUE FLAG FLYING HIGH!”

His previous deal was due to expire in June 2020.