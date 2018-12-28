Chelsea star reveals baby is on the way to create ‘family of eight’
Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has indicated that his wife Daniella Semaan is pregnant and that they will becoming a “family of eight”.
Fabregas, aged 31, and Semaan currently have three children: Lia (born 2013), Capri (born 2015) and son Leonardo (born 2017), while Semann’s two daughters from a previous relationship also live with the family.
Sharing of photo of himself, his wife and their five children on Twitter last night, the Blues star announced: “Time to make it a family of 8? I think so!”
Fabregas has been restricted to just five Premier League appearances under Maurizio Sarri so far this season.
Time to make it a family of 8? I think so!! 🎅🎄🙏🏻😊 #Familyfirst #Complete pic.twitter.com/WvqVhD14YE
— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) December 27, 2018