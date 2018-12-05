Chelsea stars look ahead to Wolves clash

Chelsea players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Premier League encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas posted photos of him in action in training at Cobham yesterday and declared himself ready for tonight’s game.

Winger Pedro Rodriguez posted a promo video featuring training ground footage and previous goals scored by the Blues against Wolves.

He also urged his team-mates: “Let’s go.”

Fabregas, Pedro and the rest of Maurizio Sarri’s side will be in action at Molineux in a few hours’ time.