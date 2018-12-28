Chelsea team news ahead of Crystal Palace game

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has given his team news ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Italian has revealed that winger Pedro Rodriguez will miss the game with a hamstring injury. Sarri says the Spain international will need to rest for 10 days, which will also rule him out of game against Southampton on January 2 and the FA Cup third round tie with Nottingham Forest on January 5.

Pedro was forced off at the end of the first-half of the Boxing Day win at Watford due to his injury. He was replaced by youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was then substituted in the closing stages.

Sarri told his pre-match press conference that Hudson-Odoi is likely to miss the Palace game due to a minor problem.

The Blues boss confirmed that striker Alvaro Morata (knee) is available for selection. He also revealed that he was fit to face Watford, but was omitted on tactical grounds.

He reiterated that he is happy with Eden Hazard’s role as a false nine.