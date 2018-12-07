Chelsea vs Man City preview

Premier League leaders Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge to face fourth-placed Chelsea in the Saturday teatime kick-off in the Premier League.

A home win would give Liverpool the chance to leapfrog City at the top of the table, while victory for Pep Guardiola’s would see Chelsea’s place in the top four come under threat from Arsenal.

Chelsea team news

Maurizio Sarri made five changes for the midweek defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers, so he may opt to reinstate the players who started last weekend’s win over Fulham.

Midfielder Jorginho and defender David Luiz were both unused substitutes at Molineux and among those likely to return.

England international Ross Barkley has shaken off an ankle injury and is also in line to start against City.

Sarri must decide whether Olivier Giroud, who started against Fulham and came of the bench at Wolves to replace Alvaro Morata, should lead his line.

Man City team news

Striker Sergio Aguero is ruled out of this game with the muscle tightness that has forced him out of City’s last two games.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne also remains sidelined with the knee injury that has kept him out of action since early November.

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt as a result of a facial injury.

Chelsea form

The 2-1 loss at Wolves was Chelsea’s second Premier League defeat of the season. The defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley last month means Sarri’s side have lost two of their last three league games.

They have also won nine and drawn four games so far this term.

Man City form

The champions remain undefeated this season. They have won 13 and drawn two of their 15 games so far this season.

Guardiola’s side have not dropped points since the 0-0 draw with Liverpool on October 7.

Betting

If one of your football betting strategies is to heavily back a big favourite you consider to be a dead-cert, then once again City are the team for you.

Despite being the away side, the league leaders are 10/11 favourites to win this match. Those short odds reflect their unbeaten record, their status as champions and Chelsea’s recent wobble.

If you fancy Sarri’s side to get back on track with a surprise victory, you can get odds of 11/4. The draw is at 13/5.

In the goalscorer markets, City’s Gabriel Jesus (4/1) and Raheem Sterling (6/1) are the favourites to score the first goal, followed by Chelsea’s Eden Hazard at 7/1.