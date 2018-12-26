Confirmed Boxing Day Team News: Liverpool vs Newcastle
Here is the confirmed team news for the Boxing Day clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United in the Premier League.
Liverpool team to play Newcastle
🔴 Here's how we line-up to face @NUFC…#LIVNEW
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 26, 2018
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last Friday for the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle United.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri come into the starting lineup. They replace Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita, who went off injured at Molineux.
Milner is ruled out due to a minor muscular problem, while backup left-back Alberto Moreno is absent due to a back injury.
Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino
Newcastle team to play Liverpool
TEAM NEWS:
Here’s how Newcastle United will line up for this afternoon’s @premierleague clash against @LFC. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/s8EZXUqDJA
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 26, 2018
Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez makes six changes for today’s trip to his table-topping former club.
DeAndre Yedlin, Federico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden, Kenedy, Yoshinori Muto and Joselu come into the starting lineup.
They replace Javi Manquillo, Fabian Shar, Ki Sung-yueng, Christian Atsu, Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon
Starting XI: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Yedlin, Hayden, Ritchie, Kenedy, Muto, Joselu, Diame