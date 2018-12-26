Confirmed Boxing Day Team News: Liverpool vs Newcastle

Here is the confirmed team news for the Boxing Day clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Liverpool team to play Newcastle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers last Friday for the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle United.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri come into the starting lineup. They replace Fabinho, James Milner and Naby Keita, who went off injured at Molineux.

Milner is ruled out due to a minor muscular problem, while backup left-back Alberto Moreno is absent due to a back injury.

Starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Shaqiri, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Newcastle team to play Liverpool

TEAM NEWS: Here’s how Newcastle United will line up for this afternoon’s @premierleague clash against @LFC. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/s8EZXUqDJA — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 26, 2018

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez makes six changes for today’s trip to his table-topping former club.

DeAndre Yedlin, Federico Fernandez, Isaac Hayden, Kenedy, Yoshinori Muto and Joselu come into the starting lineup.

They replace Javi Manquillo, Fabian Shar, Ki Sung-yueng, Christian Atsu, Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon

Starting XI: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Yedlin, Hayden, Ritchie, Kenedy, Muto, Joselu, Diame