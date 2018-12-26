Confirmed Boxing Day Team News: Man Utd vs Huddersfield

Here is the confirmed team news for the Boxing Day clash between Manchester United and Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Man Utd team to play Huddersfield

The #MUFC team news is in for #MUNHUD! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2018

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes three changes for his first home game in charge against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot, Fred and Juan Mata come into the starting lineup.

Ashley Young, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial drop out of the side that started the 1-5 in at Cardiff City.

Starting XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Fred, Dalot, Shaw, Matic Rashford, Lingard

Huddersfield team to play Man Utd

TEAM NEWS with @ViessmannUK: Head Coach David Wagner has made three changes to #htafc's starting line-up for today’s @premierleague game against @ManUtd; 3pm kick-off. ➡️ @ekachunga15, @laudepoitre & Erik Durm

⬅️ Juninho Bacuna, Chris Löwe & Steve Mounié#MUNHUD (AT) pic.twitter.com/ew0tAuKjp6 — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) December 26, 2018

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner makes thee changes for the Boxing Day visit to Old Trafford.

Elias Kachunga, Laurent Depoitre and Erik Durm come into the team. They replace Juninho Bacuna, Chris Löwe and Steve Mounié.

Starting XI: Lossl, Kongolo, Billing, Kachunga, Mbenza, Depoitre, Pritchard, Zanka, Schindler, Hadergjonaj, Durm