Confirmed Boxing Day Team News: Tottenham vs Bournemouth

Here is the confirmed team news for the Boxing Day clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Tottenham team to play Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes for today’s Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth.

Dele Alli, who limped off against Everton last time out, is not involved.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Juan Foyth, Danny Rose and Lucas Moura comes into the team.

They replace Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies and Alli.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane

Bournemouth team to play Tottenham

TEAM NEWS 🚨 Here's how we line up for our Boxing Day clash at Wembley… 🔘 Fraser returns

🔘 Stanislas starts

🔘 King drops to bench #TOTBOU // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/YUxGCSunPN — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) December 26, 2018

Bournemouth make one change for today’s trip to Spurs.

Joshua King is out and fit-again Ryan Fraser (calf) comes into the starting XI.

Starting XI: Begovic, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Surman, Lerma, Stanislas, Brooks, Fraser, Wilson