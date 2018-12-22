Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Burnley lineups – Ozil returns as captain

Here is the confirmed team news for the Arsenal vs Burnley Saturday lunchtime game in the Premier League.

Arsenal team to play Burnley

Mesut Ozil makes a first Premier League start since mid-November and is handed the captain’s armband for today’s clash with Burnley.

The German playmaker’s return is one of five changes to the side defeated by Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Sead Kolasinac, Mohamed Elneny and Alexandre Lacazette also return.

They replace Petr Cech, Lucas Torreira, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi.

Starting XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Elneny, Guendouzi, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Burnley team to play Arsenal

TEAM NEWS: Here's your Clarets team to face @Arsenal today. pic.twitter.com/XBnirDIxuw — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 22, 2018

Burnley boss Sean Dyche makes two changes to the side that lost to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Jeff Hendrick and Chris Wood comes into the Clarets’ starting lineup in place of Aaron Lennon and Robbie Brady.

Under-23 left-back Ali Koiki makes the matchday squad for the first time and is among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Hart, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Long, Taylor, Cork, Westwood, Hendrick, Barnes, Wood