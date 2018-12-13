Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Qarabag lineups – Koscielny starts

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Arsenal vs Qarabag game in the Europa League.

Arsenal team to play Qarabag

🚨 LAURENT KOSCIELNY STARTS 🚨 Our skipper makes his return from injury against @FKQarabaghEN – and here's the rest of our #UEL team news… pic.twitter.com/sImYCjoJUj — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 13, 2018

Laurent Koscielny makes his long-awaited return from injury against Qarabag this evening.

As coach Unai Emery had said yesterday, the French veteran plays his first game since he ruptured his achilles against Atletico Madrid in May.

There is also a full debut for Bukayo Saka, a rare appearance for goalkeeper Emi Martinez and outings for youngsters Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos starts given that he will serve a domestic suspension this weekend. Alexandre Lacazette is the only other player to keep his place from last weekend’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Starting XI: Martinez; Jenkinson, Sokratis, Koscielny, Maitland-Niles; Elneny, Willock; Nketiah, Ozil, Saka; Lacazette

Qarabag team to play Arsenal