Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Tottenham lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Arsenal vs Tottenham tie in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal team to play Tottenham

✅ One hour before kick-off

⏱ Time for team news#CarabaoCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QDz1zbcQqH — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 19, 2018

Arsenal coach Unai Emery makes four changes to the side beaten at Southampton last weekend for the derby clash with Tottenham.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech, full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles, centre-back Sokratis and midfielder Aaron Ramsey come into the team.

They replace Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Laurent Koscielny and Hector Bellerin.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored two goals in the Gunners 4-2 derby win in the Premier League fixture earlier this month, leads the line.

Starting XI: Cech, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Xhaka, Monreal, Torreira, Guendouzi, Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Iwobi, Aubameyang

Tottenham team to play Arsenal

Harry Kane is among the Tottenham Hotspur substitutes after a late fitness test due to an illness.

His absence is one of changes to the side that started last weekend’s win over Burnley.

Hugo Lloris, Oliver Skipp and Erik Lamela also drop out of the team.

They are replace by Heung-min Son, Paulo Gazzaniga, Harry Winks and Christian Eriksen.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Davies, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas, Son