Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Man Utd lineups – Clyne and Lindelof start

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s big match in the Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United.

Liverpool team to play Man Utd

Nathaniel Clyne returns from injury and makes a rare start for Liverpool this afternoon.

The Reds’ third-choice right-back is called upon because Trent Alexander-Arnold has failed to shake off the injury he picked up against Napoli in midweek and Joe Gomez (fractured ankle) is sidelined.

Joel Matip (collar bone) is also absent, while James Milner is rested as a precaution due to a muscle problem.

In total, there are four changes to the side that started the Napoli game.

Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho and Naby Keita come into the starting XI.

They replace Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Milner and Jordan Henderson.

Starting XI: Alisson, Clyne, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Man Utd team to play Liverpool

Victor Lindelof makes a surprise return from his hamstring injury to start against Liverpool this afternoon.

Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian and Diogo Dalot also return from injury and come into the starting XI.

There are 11 changes to the side defeated by Valencia in midweek.

David De Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Darmian, Ander Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku all start.

That means Paul Pogba is benched, while Marcos Rojo is ruled out with the injury he picked up at the Mestalla.

Starting XI: De Gea, Dalot, Smalling, Lindelof, Darmian, Herrera, Matic, Rashford, Lingard, Young, Lukaku