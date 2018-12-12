Confirmed Team News: Valencia vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Valencia vs Manchester United game in the Champions League.

Valencia team to play Man Utd

Conocemos el equipo titular para nuestro partido de hoy en #Mestalla #VCFMUFC

On-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuyai leads the line for Valencia in this evening’s Champions League encounter with Manchester United.

Starting XI: Domenech, Vezo, Diakhaby, Piccini, Lato, Kondogbia, Parejo, Soler, Cheryshev, Mina, Batshuayi

Man Utd team to play Valencia

With their place in the knockout stages already assured, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho names an experimental side for tonight’s clash with Valencia.

There are eight changes to the side that beat Fulham last weekend. Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Marouane Fellaini, Andreas Pereira, Fred and Paul Pogba all come into the starting lineup.

Only Romelu Lukaku, Juan Mata and Phil Jones keep their places in the side.

Starting XI: Romero, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Pogba, Fellaini, Pereira, Fred, Mata, Lukaku