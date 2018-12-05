Confirmed Team News: Wolves vs Chelsea lineups
Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Wolves vs Chelsea game in the Premier League.
Wolves team to play Chelsea
Here's how Wolves line-up for tonight's @premierleague clash against @ChelseaFC. #WOLCHE
Wolverhampton Wanderers make three changes to the side that faced Cardiff City last Friday night.
Youngster Morgan Gibbs-White, Jota and Ryan Bennett come into the starting lineup.
Chelsea team to play Wolves
Team news is in and Maurizio Sarri has made five changes!#WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/FKDwqwvqNa
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes five changes to the side that beat Fulham last weekend for tonight’s trip to Molineux.
Andreas Christensen, Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Willian and Alvaro Morata come into the team.
They replace David Luiz, Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic, Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud, who are all on the bench.