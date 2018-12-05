Confirmed Team News: Wolves vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Wolves vs Chelsea game in the Premier League.

Wolves team to play Chelsea

Wolverhampton Wanderers make three changes to the side that faced Cardiff City last Friday night.

Youngster Morgan Gibbs-White, Jota and Ryan Bennett come into the starting lineup.

Chelsea team to play Wolves

Team news is in and Maurizio Sarri has made five changes!#WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/FKDwqwvqNa — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 5, 2018

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes five changes to the side that beat Fulham last weekend for tonight’s trip to Molineux.

Andreas Christensen, Cesc Fabregas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Willian and Alvaro Morata come into the team.

They replace David Luiz, Jorginho, Matteo Kovacic, Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud, who are all on the bench.