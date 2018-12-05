Diogo Dalot correctly predicts Anthony Martial’s birthday goal vs Arsenal

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot correctly predicted that team-mate Anthony Martial would score in this evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal.

France international Martial is celebrating his 23rd birthday today. Portuguese youngster Dalot took to social media earlier today to offer his congratulations.

In the course of doing so, he claimed Martial would score against the Gunners tonight.

Dalot wrote: “Tony Martial scores again 🎶 Happy Birthday brooo, looking forward to another one tonight.”

The birthday boy did precisely that when Bernd Leno parried Marcos Rojo’s free-kick in the 30th minute.