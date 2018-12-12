Emotional Lucas Moura reflects on ‘starting’ his Spurs career at Barcelona

An emotional Lucas Moura was in reflective mood after scoring a crucial goal for Tottenham Hotspur in last night’s Champions League game against Barcelona.

The Brazilian came off the bench to grab an equaliser, which was enough to ensure Spurs progressed to the knockout rounds with Barca.

Lucas clearly felt the goal had truly announced his arrival as a Spurs player. He joined the north Londoners from French champions Paris Saint-Germain in January. Although he has scored seven goals in 31 games, it is after last night that he feels his career at the club has really started.

He was also given cause to reflect on leaving Camp Nou in tears with PSG. He was substituted 55 minutes into a 6-1 defeat in a round of 16 second leg in March 2017. He subsequently fell down the pecking order at Parc des Princes and ended up leaving for Spurs just a few months later.

Writing in Portuguese on Twitter last night, he said: “Two years ago, at Camp Nou, the improbable happened, and I came out crying from the stadium. It was practically the end of my trajectory at the PSG.

“Today, on the same stage, it happened again the unlikely, but today I come out crying for joy.

“It’s practically the beginning of my career in Tottenham. God specialises in writing new stories. His plans are not the same as ours, and his time is the same as ours. He knows all things and has always the best for us.”

