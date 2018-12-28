Everton’s Kieran Dowell joins Sheffield United on loan

Sheffield United have signed Everton youngster Kieran Dowell on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old will officially join the Blades on January 2, but the move was announced by both clubs this afternoon.

Ormskirk-born Dowell has been on the Toffees’ books since the age of seven. He has made three senior appearances for his boyhood club, but the most recent of those was in May 2016.

The England Under-21 international spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, scoring nine goals in 38 Championship appearances.

But the Under-20 World Cup winner has not had opportunities under Marco Silva since returning to Goodison Park and has now opted to go out on loan once again.

Dowell joins a United side that is sitting fourth in the Championship table and pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

His new team-mates include Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn and former Everton youngster John Lundstram.