Former Chelsea man reacts to making his Monaco debut
Ex-Chelsea starlet Jonathan Panzo made his first-team debut for Monaco last night.
The 18-year-old joined the Blues as a nine-year-old, but left to make the move to France last summer. His senior debut came in last night’s 1-0 win over Lorient in the Coupe de la Ligue.
Monaco’s recently appointed coach, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, put his faith in the Under-17 World Cup winner for Wednesday night’s game. Panzo started and played the full match.
Honoured to make my debut today for @AS_Monaco today! Great feeling to get the full 90 minutes and a clean sheet in tough circumstances. Hoping to push on more from here! 🙏🏼❤️ #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/upCXDvQcnm
— Jonathan Panzo (@J_Panzoo) December 19, 2018