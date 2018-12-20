Former Chelsea man reacts to making his Monaco debut

Ex-Chelsea starlet Jonathan Panzo made his first-team debut for Monaco last night.

The 18-year-old joined the Blues as a nine-year-old, but left to make the move to France last summer. His senior debut came in last night’s 1-0 win over Lorient in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Monaco’s recently appointed coach, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, put his faith in the Under-17 World Cup winner for Wednesday night’s game. Panzo started and played the full match.