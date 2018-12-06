Injury update on Arsenal’s Rob Holding

Arsenal defender Rob Holding may have suffered a “big injury” during last night’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United, coach Unai Emery has warned.

The 23-year-old centre-back was stretchered off in the first-half at Old Trafford. He left the pitch with his leg in a cast after sustaining what looked like a serious knee injury.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Emery said: “We are going to wait for what the doctor tells us but it is maybe a big injury. We are going to wait, it is his knee.”

Based on the television pictures and Emery’s warning, fans will fear a ligament injury that will keep Holding out of action for a considerable period of time.

The former Bolton Wanderers players has been a regular starter for the Gunners this season, so his absence will force the Gunners to shuffle their options going into the busy festive period.

There was better news regarding midfielder Aaron Ramsey. Emery said the Welshman’s problem was only a “small injury” which will allay fears of another player being sidelined for the long term.