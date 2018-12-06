Joe Gomez suffered leg fracture vs Burnley

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez suffered a leg fracture during last night’s Premier League win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The England international sustained the fracture to his left leg in a challenge from Clarets defender Ben Mee in the 23rd minute.

Gomez was unable to continue and had to be substituted.

Liverpool have now confirmed the nature of the injury. A statement on the Reds’ website confirmed the 21-year-old is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks.

That will rule him out of all of the busy festive schedule, including the must-win Champions League clash with Napoli, and Premier League encounter with fierce rivals Manchester United and title rivals Manchester City.

Gomez will also miss league games against Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Brighton, plus the FA Cup third round clash with Wolves.

A swift return after six weeks could see him play against Crystal Palace on January 19.