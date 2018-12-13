Jose Mourinho gives team news and injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has given some early team news ahead of this weekend’s clash with fierce rivals and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Red Devils travel to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Mourinho made eight changes for last night’s Champions League defeat at Valencia, but revealed in his post-match press conference that many of those changes were enforced.

And United also lost defender Marcos Rojo to an unspecified injury at half-time at the Mestalla.

He was replaced by Ashley Young, who Mourinho would have preferred to rest for the Liverpool game.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the United boss said: “[Chris] Smalling is injured.[Victor] Lindelof is injured. [Matteo] Darmian is injured. [Anthony] Martial is injured. [Diogo] Dalot is injured.

“The only two players I could bring and I didn’t were [David] De Gea and [Nemanja] Matic. You are the first ones to make statements saying how many minutes Matic is playing, saying week-after-week he needs a rest. If he doesn’t have a rest when we’re already qualified, he will play until he explodes! Of course, it’s a normal option to leave him out.

“With David, it’s a question to give a match or not to [Sergio] Romero. Marcelino did the same with [Jaume] Domenech. Romero is such a good goalkeeper I even played him in the Europa League final a couple of years ago. Two chances to say they could play but, apart from that, nobody.

Goalkeeper De Gea and defensive midfielder Matic are among those almost certain to come back into the starting lineup at Anfield.

Mourinho also hinted in his press conference that Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford – all on the bench last night – will be involved from the outset on Sunday.