Jose Mourinho sacked by Man Utd

Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils have confirmed that the 55-year-old has left the club with immediate effect.

A statement released this morning confirmed Mourinho’s departure. It thanked him for his work and wished him success for the future.

It also revealed a plan to appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season, with a permanent appointment following next season.

United’s hierarchy has taken action after a poor start to the season, culminating in last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool.

Mourinho, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Porto boss, had been in charge at Old Trafford since May 2016.

United finished sixth in the Premier League in Mourinho’s first season in charge, but won the Europa League. Last season they finished second behind runaway champions Manchester City.

Mourinho leaves with the side sixth in the Premier League, but 11 points adrift of the top four.