Juan Mata tweets about last night’s defeat to his former club Valencia

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has posted on social media to give his reaction to last night’s defeat to his former club Valencia.

The Spanish playmaker played at the Mestalla between 2007 and 2011 – when he joined Chelsea – but he suffered a loss on his return to his old stomping ground.

Writing on Twitter, Mata said: “Disappointing result last night in a very special game for me.”

The 30-year-old started the match and played for the full 90 minutes. Carlos Soler gave Valencia the lead after a poor clearance from Phil Jones, who doubled the Spanish side’s lead with an own goal.