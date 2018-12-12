Laurent Koscielny will start against Qarabag tomorrow

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny will start tomorrow’s Europa League game against Qarabag, coach Unai Emery has confirmed.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Emery revealed will be in his starting XI.

The French veteran has not started a match since May, but that will change on Thursday evening.

Koscielny, aged 33, has now fully recovered from the achilles injury he sustained in last season’s Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid, which cost him a place in France’s victorious World Cup squad last summer.

With the Gunners already through to the knockout rounds of this season’s competition, Emery is taking the opportunity to let his skipper get some valuable playing time under his belt ahead of the busy festive schedule.

Koscielny made a bit of a point of his long-term absence when we walked out for training at London Colney this morning. The centre-back held his arms out from his body as if to say: ‘Yes, I’m really here.’