Liverpool face Bayern Munich in Champions League last-16

Premier League leaders Liverpool will play German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16.

The Reds were pitted against the Bundesliga champions in a draw held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon.

The two giants of European football have only met on seven occasions in the past, and not at all since the 2001 UEFA Super Cup.

Liverpool have won two of their games against Bayern, including that Super Cup, with Bayern winning one and the other games ending in draws

Jurgen Klopp’s side qualified for the knockout rounds of the competition as runners-up in their group behind Paris Saint-Germain. A 1-0 win over Napoli last week in their final group game was enough to see them through.

Champions League last-16 draw in full

Schalke v Man City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Man Utd v PSG

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich