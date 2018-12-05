Liverpool man calls for focus vs Burnley

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has called for 100 per cent focus from the squad ahead of this evening’s Premier League game against Burnley.

After the euphoria of the Reds’ injury time winner against Everton in last weekend’s Merseyside derby against Everton, the former England international is clearly keen to guard against complacency for the clash with the Clarets.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in action at Turf Moor tonight – three days after Divock Origi’s heroics versus the Toffees.

Writing on Twitter, Milner said: “100% focus tomorrow – we want another 3 points.”