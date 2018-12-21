Liverpool midfielders issue rallying cries ahead of Wolves game

Two Liverpool midfielders have taken to social media to rally the troops ahead of this evening’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Premier League leaders face Wolves at Molineux in an 8pm kick-off.

In the build-up to the game, veteran midfielder James Milner warned of a tough match ahead but made it clear he and his team-mates are heading to the Black Country to secure three points.

He wrote: “Up against a form side – but we’re looking to wrap up another 3 points.”

Team-mate Fabinho was more pithy in his assessment, simply urging: “Let’s go.”