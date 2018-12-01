Liverpool players discuss derby clash with Everton
Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to their Merseyside derby clash with Everton.
The Reds host the Toffees at Anfield tomorrow afternoon, when they will want to claim local bragging rights and the three points that will close the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City to two points.
Midfielder James Milner, Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri and defensive rock Virgil van Dijk were among those looking ahead to the match on Twitter.
More than just points up for grabs tomorrow 💪🏻🔴 #derbyday pic.twitter.com/iv3LFEUJh8
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 1, 2018
Looking forward tomorrow for my first Derby. 🔴💪🏼🔥🚀 #XS23 #weareliverpool #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/3iNaAEFtV2
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) December 1, 2018
Looking forward to sunday 💪🏽😁 #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/xmJsbXGJ5J
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) November 30, 2018