Man Utd confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointment

Manchester United have announced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment as their caretaker manager – 24 hours after sacking Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer’s arrival was inadvertently announced by United yesterday evening. Official confirmation has now arrived.

Mike Phelan, Sir Alex Ferguson’s former no.2, returns to Old Trafford as Solskjaer’s assistant. Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, who were previously on Mourinho’s coaching staff, are also part of the backroom staff.

Solskjaer has been appinted until the end of the 2018/19 season. A United statement says he will have responsibility for first-team while the club conducts a “thorough recruitment process” to find Mourinho’s permanent replacement.

The former Norway international played for United between 1996 and 2007. He made 366 appearances and scored 126 goals, including the treble-winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

He managed United’s reserves between 2008 and 2011, when he took charge of Molde in his homeland.

The 45-year-old had an ill-fated eight-month spell in charge of Cardiff City in 2014. Since 2015, he has been back in charge of Molde.