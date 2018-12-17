Man Utd drawn against PSG in Champions League
Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16.
The Red Devils qualified from their group as runners-up behind Juventus. They secured a place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.
They will now go up against the French champions in February.
The two clubs have never before met in a competitive game. PSG emerged as 2-0 winners in an International Champions Cup pre-season friendly played in the USA in 2015.
While United have never played PSG in a serious game, manager Jose Mourinho certainly has. The Special One celebrated jubilant;y after a late Demba Ba goal gave his Chelsea side an away goals win in the 2013/14 quarter-finals.
But PSG won on away goals in the following season’s round of 16 to eliminate Mourinho’s Blues.
Champions League last-16 draw in full
Schalke v Man City
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Man Utd v PSG
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Lyon v Barcelona
Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich