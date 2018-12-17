Man Utd drawn against PSG in Champions League

Manchester United will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16.

The Red Devils qualified from their group as runners-up behind Juventus. They secured a place in the knockout stages with a game to spare.

They will now go up against the French champions in February.

The two clubs have never before met in a competitive game. PSG emerged as 2-0 winners in an International Champions Cup pre-season friendly played in the USA in 2015.

While United have never played PSG in a serious game, manager Jose Mourinho certainly has. The Special One celebrated jubilant;y after a late Demba Ba goal gave his Chelsea side an away goals win in the 2013/14 quarter-finals.

But PSG won on away goals in the following season’s round of 16 to eliminate Mourinho’s Blues.

Champions League last-16 draw in full

Schalke v Man City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Man Utd v PSG

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich