Man Utd keeper hints at transfer

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has hinted that he may be considering a permanent transfer away from the club with a ponderous social media post this afternoon.

The England Under-21 international, who is currently starring on loan at Sheffield United, posted on Twitter in what appeared to be a pointed comment on his prospects at Old Trafford.

He wrote: “What can you prove without a chance .”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of Henderson is United training gear. With deliberate or not, United’s crest is blurry and out of focus.

Henderson has previously spoken of his desire to replace David De Gea if the Spain international were to leave the club.