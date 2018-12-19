Man Utd to officially appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager today

Ole Gunner Solskjaer will be officially announced as Manchester United’s caretaker manager later today after a website gaffe appeared to confirm his appointment last night.

A page on United’s website announced Solskjaer, aged 45, as the Jose Mourinho’s interim replacement on Tuesday evening, but was later deleted.

United’s website briefly featured a video of Solskjaer scoring the winning goal against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

The video was captioned: “Solskjaer becomes our interim manager, 20 seasons after clinching the Treble with THAT goal at Camp Nou…”

The planned announcement is expected to follow later today.

Ex-United coach Mike Phelan – a former no.2 to Sir Alex Ferguson – will return to Old Trafford as Solskjaer’s assistant.

Solskjaer is currently in his second stint as manager of Molde in his native Norway.

If, as expected, his appointment is confirmed today, his first game in charge could be Saturday’s clash with Cardiff City. Solskjaer was relegated from the Premier League with the Bluebirds in 2014 during an eight-month spell in charge.