Man Utd star dodges his weekly blog column after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata has declined to write his weekly blog column in the wake of yesterday’s 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

The Spain international usually publishes an article on his website on a Monday morning regardless of results or his personal involvement in matches.

Losing high-profile games does not usually prevent Mata fronting up and often striking a positive tone looking ahead to upcoming games.

But it appears the loss at Anfield, hot on the heels of a midweek defeat at his former club Valencia, proved to be too much and the creative juices were not flowing today.

Rather than his usual blog post, this morning he just wrote: “I don’t have a blog post to share with you today. I imagine that you all understand. Thank you, as always.”

United fans might appreciate the sentiment, although some might have preferred Mata’s usual appraisal and positivity. The fact he isn’t able to muster a blog post is perhaps indicative of wider negativity around Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen where the benchmark for Monday morning blogging duties is set in relation to results going forward.