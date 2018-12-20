Man Utd stars react to Jose Mourinho’s sacking

Manchester United first-team players have been giving their reaction to manager Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The United squad had been very quiet on social media – Paul Pogba’s controversial “CAPTION THIS” tweet-and-delete aside – since Mourinho’s departure on Tuesday morning.

But a handful of players have now posted on Twitter to offer words of thanks to their former manager.

Here’s what the likes of Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot had to say in the wake of Mourinho’s sacking.

Thank you for the memories and wisdom 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/aKRqTRFs8h — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) December 19, 2018

Whatever they may say, I will always be thankful to the person who gave me the chance to make my debut at Old Trafford. Thank you for what you have taught me. Good luck, coach. pic.twitter.com/Xj2IZJuYxu — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) December 19, 2018

You allowed me to make my debut at 16 and play in front of the Stretford end something I will never forget ever. Thank you boss ✨ pic.twitter.com/mzpiAJFc6V — Santi Gomes (@agomes_47) December 19, 2018