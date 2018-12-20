Skip to main content

Man Utd stars react to Jose Mourinho’s sacking

Manchester United first-team players have been giving their reaction to manager Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The United squad had been very quiet on social media – Paul Pogba’s controversial “CAPTION THIS” tweet-and-delete aside – since Mourinho’s departure on Tuesday morning.

But a handful of players have now posted on Twitter to offer words of thanks to their former manager.

Here’s what the likes of Jesse Lingard, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot had to say in the wake of Mourinho’s sacking.