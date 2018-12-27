Man Utd team news ahead of Bournemouth game

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to have forward Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez available for Sunday’s game against Bournemouth.

After convincing wins over Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town in his first two game in charge, Solskjaer is expecting to have more firepower at his disposal going forward.

Speaking to United’s in-house media team, the Norwegian boss said: “Hopefully the front three with Romelu, Alexis and Anthony – that is not a bad three to have ready.

“So towards the end [of a game], when you are 2-0 up, 3-0 up, if you can put players with pace on, then that makes a difference.

“So when you score three at home but you know you have three lads awaiting to get on, then that’s great.”

Lukaku has missed the last two games after being given compassionate leave, but is expected to return for the encounter with the Cherries.

Martial has been laid low by illness over the Christmas period, but should be available this weekend.

Sanchez has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the goalless draw against Crystal Palace in November.

Despite the comments above, Solskjaer later suggested the former Arsenal man is not certain to play this weekend. But he has been working on his fitness and will definitely be available to face Newcastle United on January 2.

He said: “I spoke to Alexis. He’s back. He came in and had two days of good fitness work. Hopefully, he can join training with the ball as soon as we get back in again now.

“He’s touch and go for Bournemouth but probably, well definitely, be involved against Newcastle.”