Man Utd’s January transfer plans discussed by new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United’s new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club has a list of transfer targets drawn up ahead of the January transfer window.

While local rivals Manchester City claim to have no plans to spend in the upcoming window, struggling United are set to strengthen their squad.

Speaking this morning at his first press conference since taking charge, Solskjaer confirmed his understanding that United already have transfer plans in place – presumably agreed between his predecessor Jose Mourinho and the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward – but claimed that he had not yet discussed these plans with anyone.

He said he would be having input over which players are signed.

The 45-year-old told reporters: “I will have an input, of course, but the job is to get to know the players and observe them, see the qualities that we’ve got.”

He added: “The club have got the recruitment and scouting, I’m sure they’ve got their targets but I’ve not sat down and talked about that because my job is to get these players enjoying football.”

Mourinho was highly critical of United’s failure to land any of his centre-back targets during the last transfer window, so it is likely that at least one new central defender was on his January wish-list.

Solskjaer is currently only contracted to United until the end of the season.