Mauricio Pochettino hints that Spurs forward will be sold in January

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that striker Fernando Llorente will be sold to Athletic Bilbao in the January transfer window.

Llorente, aged 33, talked up the idea of a return to his former club after the midweek Champions League game at Barcelona.

Pochettino was quizzed about Llorente’s desire to leave when he faced reporters in his press conference this afternoon.

The Spurs boss said he had not yet spoken to the former Swansea City striker about his future, citing the club’s busy schedule in recent months.

But he said that he did not think the situation required too much planning and said the talks would happen when the moment arrived. He predicted this would happen in a few weeks.

Pochettino rounded off his answer by promising that he would “try to take the best decision for the player”. Given Llorente’s public proclamations that he wants a move back to San Mames, it sounds like the Athletic deal could be on the cards.