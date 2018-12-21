Mesut Ozil does have an Arsenal future, says Unai Emery

Arsenal coach Unai Emery says playmaker Mesut Ozil does have a future at the club.

Ozil has not started a Premier League game since November 11, and comments made by Emery in the wake of the Gunners’ Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham Hotspur had led some to question whether Ozil would be staying at the club.

Asked directly whether the German attacking midfielder has a future at the Emirates Stadium, Emery told his press conference today: “Yes, why not?”

He also said: “I want every player with a good mentality to help us and give us their characteristics and quality. We need Mesut Ozil.”

But Emery’s comments also raised questions over whether the role he sees for Ozil tallies with what the player would want.

Asked how frustrated Ozil is, Emery replied: “Every player wants to play and be okay to help the team when we need. The frustration is the same for everybody when they didn’t play in a match.

“But I spoke with him and with the regularity in the season, I am telling him what we need from him and he has the commitment to help us and the quality and the characteristics to help us when the team needs his moments in the pitch in one game.

“Tomorrow he is in the 18 players, in the squad.”

The Gunners face Burnley at Turf Moor in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

Ozil had looked set to leave Arsenal on a free transfer last summer, but ultimately signed a new contract with the north Londoners. But he has had an unsettled start to Emery’s reign.