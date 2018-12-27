Mo Salah has his say on Kalidou Koulibaly racist abuse
Liverpool star Mo Salah has waded in on the racist abuse directed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
The Senegalese defender was targeted by Inter Milan fans during a Boxing Day game. He was abused as he made his way off the pitch after being shown a red card at the San Siro.
Egypt international Salah took to his Twitter account this evening to throw his support behind the 27-year-old and condemn those behind the abuse.
Posting a photo of him and Koulibaly together during a Champions League group game between Liverpool and Napoli, Salah wrote: “There’s no place for racism in football. There’s no place for racism anywhere at all.”
There’s no place for racism in football. There’s no place for racism anywhere at all. pic.twitter.com/d2YwWSbXJe
— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 27, 2018